Dragonflight Season 4 Release Date - April 23rd

Yawn!
about time we get something new for wow
Time to start maxing out my legendary axe 😎Season 4 hype season 4 hype!
2 weeks to get glad LET'S GO
Here's hoping they do something more interesting with the raids before the patch launches. I wasn't much of a Fated enjoyer and I'm not particularly excited about doing the DF raids on repeat for four months.
Gonna be a lot lower CE count vs the first two tiers.They were both at ~1600 guilds worldwide, and we haven't even broken 800 CE kills yet.
More Fyrakk nerfs plz/ty
PLEASE BLIZZARD LISTEN! THE SEASON NEEDS TO GO ON LONGER! MY GUILD IS NO WHERE NEAR CE WE ARE CURRENTLY ON TINDRAL WE NEED ATLEAST A FEW MORE WEEKS!
Do we know if thats also fated/awakened raid release? Or is that the week after
Fix the tier sets and class balance blizzard. Stop wasting resources on a crappy BR no one asked for.
so what? august/sept fopr the war within maybe?
Roadmap change, or TWW alpha this week?
