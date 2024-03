Dragonflight Season 4 PTR Features Bluepost - Awakened Upgrade Track & Antique Bronze Bullion

Algeth’ar Academy

Dragonflight Keystone Conqueror: Season 4 – Attain a Mythic+ Rating of 1500 during Dragonflight Season 4.

Draconic Hero: Dragonflight Season 4 – End Dragonflight Mythic+ Season 4 with a Mythic+ Rating in the top 0.1% of all players in your region.

Northrend Racing Completionist: Gold – Obtain gold in all races in Northrend.

Heroic: Awakening the Dragonflight Raids – Complete all three Awakened raids on Heroic difficulty or higher in Dragonflight Season 4.

Draconic Gladiator: Dragonflight Season 4 – End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 arena ladder.

Draconic Legend: Dragonflight Season 4 – End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder.

Arm yourself;Season 4 is available on the PTR.Powerful rewards await in Season 4 to deliver the best of what theexpansion offers. Jump into the new Mythic+ dungeon rotation, rally your forces for new challenges in raids, prepare for the new PvP season, and ready yourselves forImproved Dungeon Progression and New Rotations Return to all eightdungeons for a refined and rewarding progression curve for Heroic, Mythic, and Mythic+ with better pacing and meaningful rewards.The baselinewill be more challenging and rewarding; however, it will not be included in the bi-weekly rotation. Additional details on the variety of adjustments to dungeons and their progression can be found in our previously published article Powerful New RewardsEarn fresh rewards through PvE and PvP content, purchase them with a new currency—, or through the new gear upgrade track—Awakened.Complete all three Awakenedraids on Normal difficulty to receive the Voyaging Wildering dynamic flying mount. Earn the new achievement title,for completing the Dragonriding Awakened raids on Heroic difficulty. Dedicated defenders can obtain the new Keystone Master mount, Infinite Armoredon , once theachievement is attained. Also, those who complete theAwakened raids on Mythic difficulty are rewarded withto the three raids:All three raids will also drop a new tier token to exchange for new tier pieces with the appearance and bonus combination that players voted for .Legendary items will drop as usual from raids, but players who have previously obtained them can purchase a Scale of Awakening to upgrade their items to the Season 4 ilvls (base is 502 and can be upgraded further through Crests and Flightstones).A New PvP SeasonSeason 4 arrives with PvP rankings reset, new gear sets, mounts, titles, and more! Earn the(Horde or Alliance version) for Rated Arena and Rated Battleground, and thefor earning theachievement.The following titles and achievement rewards can be attained duringSeason 4:The Draconic HeroNorthrend RacerAwakened HeroDraconic GladiatorDraconic LegendAhead of the CurveFor heroes working toward the Amirdrassil Feats of Strength, a reminder that you'll need to obtain Ahead of the Curve: Fyrakk the Blazing before Season 4 begins, and the achievement is no longer available to earn.Content Update NotesLearn more details about Season 4 in our update notes .We look forward to watching our heroes take on the challenge ofSeason 4.See you in Azeroth!