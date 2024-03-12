Dragonflight Season 4 Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation - Includes Eight Dragonflight Dungeons

No Timer Like the Present
Season 4 changes will apply to all eight of the Dragonflight
dungeons. As a part of these adjustments, we have a few goals in mind:
- Recalibrate core difficulties to align with seasonal player experience and progression.
- Serve the community who enjoys dungeon content but feels that Mythic+ content isn’t for them due to the pressures of taking part.
- Create a better environment in Mythic dungeons to prepare more players to take part in Mythic+.
One of the most notable changes players can look forward to is the removal of the timer for Mythic Keystone dungeons for what are currently 0 and 10. Players can run through these dungeons at their own pace without the need to watch the clock while still honing their skills.Here’s a look at the changes for each difficulty:
Heroic
- Normal
This difficulty is unchanged.
- The tuning and rewards of this difficulty are increasing to be equivalent to a baseline Mythic (Mythic 0) dungeon in the current system.
- Mythic difficulty changes and mechanics will not be present in this difficulty.
- This remains a queueable experience.
- Mythic
The tuning and rewards of this difficulty are increasing to the equivalent of a +10 dungeon with affixes in the current system.
- There are no timers, affixes, or limitations on changing specializations or talents while in the dungeon.
- The goal is to create a mega-dungeon like difficulty for this experience. This difficulty should present a meaningful challenge and provide commensurate rewards without the pressures of the current Mythic+ system.
- Mythic 0 is still on a weekly lockout under this model.
- Mythic+
The Mythic+ system will have rewards up to level 10, with +2 starting from what would regularly be a +11 in the current Mythic+ system.
A +5 should be as hard as a +15 and +10 should be as hard as a +20 in the current Mythic+ system etc.
Affixes would slot in at +2, +5, and +10
- +2 - Fortified/Tyrannical
- +5 - Entangling / Incorporeal etc.
- +10 - Bursting / Bolstering etc.
Dungeon ratings should be equivalent to what they represent in the current system.
There should be a smaller range of keystone levels to find groups for, and more meaningful progression between each level.