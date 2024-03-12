Dragonflight Season 4 Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation - Includes Eight Dragonflight Dungeons

No Timer Like the Present

Recalibrate core difficulties to align with seasonal player experience and progression.

Serve the community who enjoys dungeon content but feels that Mythic+ content isn’t for them due to the pressures of taking part.

Create a better environment in Mythic dungeons to prepare more players to take part in Mythic+.

Normal



This difficulty is unchanged.

The tuning and rewards of this difficulty are increasing to be equivalent to a baseline Mythic (Mythic 0) dungeon in the current system.

Mythic difficulty changes and mechanics will not be present in this difficulty.

This remains a queueable experience.

Mythic



The tuning and rewards of this difficulty are increasing to the equivalent of a +10 dungeon with affixes in the current system.

There are no timers, affixes, or limitations on changing specializations or talents while in the dungeon.

The goal is to create a mega-dungeon like difficulty for this experience. This difficulty should present a meaningful challenge and provide commensurate rewards without the pressures of the current Mythic+ system.

Mythic 0 is still on a weekly lockout under this model.

Mythic+



The Mythic+ system will have rewards up to level 10, with +2 starting from what would regularly be a +11 in the current Mythic+ system.



A +5 should be as hard as a +15 and +10 should be as hard as a +20 in the current Mythic+ system etc.

+2 - Fortified/Tyrannical

+5 - Entangling / Incorporeal etc.

+10 - Bursting / Bolstering etc.

