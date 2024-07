Dragonflight Season 4 Ending Soon - No Exact Date Yet

When Season 4 ends, it will no longer be possible to earn PvP seasonal rewards, titles, or Dragonflight Season 4 rankings.

For a time after the end of Season 4, most Mythic+ achievements and rewards will remain earnable.

Hello Champions of the Alliance and Horde!Let it be known that Dragonflight Season 4 will close soon. Players who make a big push to end the season will want to get started on their final weeks of efforts.Please keep an eye on our official news site for that and all other news about WoW.Wishing you the best of luck battling to a glorious finish!