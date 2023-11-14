Dragonflight Season 3 is Now Live in NA! - Amirdrassil, Mythic+, and PvP

Dragonflight Season 3 is now live, bringing with it eight dungeons to the updated Mythic+ rotation, the opening of the Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid dungeon, and a new PvP Season with new rewards.
Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope Raid Overview and Schedule
- Week of November 14— Raid Finder Wing 1: Incarnates Wake (Gnarlroot | Igira the Cruel | Smolderon), Normal, Heroic, Mythic
- Week of November 21— Raid Finder Wing 2: Molten Incursion (Volcoross | Larodar, Keeper of the Flame)
- Week of November 28— Raid Finder Wing 3: The Viridian Weave (Council of Dreams | Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle)
- Week of December 12— Raid Finder Wing 4: Fate of Amirdrassil (Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame | Fyrakk the Blazing)
Gather your allies and join the Dream Wardens as they stand against the machinations of Fyrakk and his allies, the Druids of the Flame—for fame, glory, the World Tree, and the rewards.
Mythic+Dragonflight
Season 3 Mythic+ brings new dungeons to the Mythic+ rotation:
- Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond's Fall
- Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond's Rise
- Waycrest Manor (Battle for Azeroth)
- Atal'Dazar (Battle for Azeroth)
- Darkheart Thicket (Legion)
- Black Rook Hold (Legion)
- The Everbloom (Warlords of Draenor)
- Throne of the Tides (Cataclysm)
The new seasonal rewards for Mythic+ include the two new titles, "the Dreaming
" and "the Dreaming Hero
," dungeon teleports, and a new coloration of the Mythic+ Armoredon mount: Verdant Armoredon.
PvP Season 3
The new season also brings a new PvP Ladder, increased item level gear, and new rewards: Arena title: "Verdant Gladiator," Rated Solo Shuffle title: "Verdant Legend," a new weapon illusion, tabard, cloak, pennant, weapon appearances, Verdant Gladiator's Slitherdrake dragonriding appearance, and new Vicious mounts–Alliance and Horde-themed Moonbeasts.
New World Boss: Aurostor the Hibernating
Aurostor follows a strict sleep regimen, and one must never poke a sleeping bear. However, Fyrakk's assault on the Emerald Dream has disturbed the Furbolg Wild God's precious sleep cycle, rousing him from his slumber too soon. Completely deprived of sleep, a raging Aurostar attacks any passersby, attempting to wear himself out.
Guardians of the Dream Update Notes
Developer Insight: Universal Upgrade System Improvements for Dragonflight Season 3
In our Developer Insight article, we take you a little deeper into what's new in Guardians of the Dream and the Universal Upgrade System Improvements for Dragonflight Season 3. More details about the Guardians of the Dream and all the changes it brings can be found in our content update notes. Good luck in the season ahead, champions of Azeroth!