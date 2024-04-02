Dragonflight Season 3 Ends on April 22nd for US - April 23rd for EU

Dragonflight Season 3: Mythic+ and Raids

Dragonflight Season 3 will be ending April 22 at 10:00 p.m. PDT, the night before the regularly scheduled maintenance, with Dragonflight Season 4 beginning immediately following on April 23. Here’s what you can expect as the seasons transition.With the season’s end, ratings that qualify for the 0.1%achievement will be recorded.The “Dreaming Hero” title and achievement will be rewarded during the weeks following after the season ends, so make sure to wait to change factions until after you have received the title.All other Mythic+ achievements and rewards can still be earned until Dragonflight Season 4 begins.Seasonal Rewards Going Away with the Start of Dragonflight Season 4With the season’s end, it will no longer be possible to earn PvP seasonal rewards, titles, or Dragonflight Season 3 rankings.Seasonal PvP Rewards Going Away with the Start of Season 4Best of luck battling to a glorious finish of the season!