Dragonflight PvP Ensembles Coming with Patch 11.0.5 - Elite Ensembles Included

You can't get them if you didnt get the rating during that season.. for those of us who are gonna rage without reading the text.
frick blizz let us get all elites if we get 1 !
and I already hoped that after gaining a rank we would get the old set on tmog, is this even useful?for the elite I mean, of course
They were so close to getting this right. Elite PvP set only damn sets in the whole game that leave the game forever. There needs to be a way to acquire them after the fact. You can get PvE equivalent any time after the season. PvP sets have unique colors not found else where. Zero reason for them to leave the game forever. It doesn't make the game better.
quite funny that pvpers can just come and solo clear a raid 2-3 years later without needing to put in the time and effort to learn mechanics and prog bosses and still get the same transmog/tier sets or mounts that only drop from a specific raid but pve players have to actively get into pvp in that specific time frame otherwise they are locked out of all rewards :)
The paladin set actually looks good in the pvp colour….
gatekeeping so much mog content around pretty much dead pvp content
I still dont understand this. I can farm Mythic Gear after new Content but I cant farm old Elite Gear/Transmogg? Then pls just do it like the Vicious Saddle. So u can farm mount and tmog after new seasons.
Wowhead coming in hot again with a title they know is going to cause a commotion. What's new.
lol