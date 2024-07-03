Dragonflight Hotfixes for July 3 - Massive Lunker Achievements Nerfed

Instead of Remix arsenals? Hmm
Thanks for waiting for the day AFTER I finish this Achievement.. wonderful timing as always lol. it's just my luck.
Any reason for such changes?
Cool, so will there be compensation for players like me who grinded this achievement out the original way? Game time compensation would be a good start.
I don’t understand the reason for changing the achievements.
Well, they truncated the number of Ominous Conch that existed before the change... Mine went from a single stack of over 100 to a single stack of 20, with no warning (it changed by sometime on July 1 or 2).
I must've been passed over on that patch somehow, because I've always had a maximum stack of 20.
Good change and all, but how bout you guys fix the achievements Rampage and Avenge Me! so people (including myself) can finish out Back from the Beyond
Really don't care either way about the achievements, but reverting back to stack sizes of 20 is going to suck...I know they have no respect for bag space, but many of us have hundred or thousands of these things lying around, spread between many characters bags & banks.Making us go through and manually delete extra stacks on every random alt is just nuisance gaming & wasting our time.