Dragonflight Goldmaking - Good or Bad? - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 313

Work orders suck the biggest pair of monkey nuts ever for me. Both in terms of making gold, but also as a user. Let me just buy stuff off the AH. SL leggo system worked fine (soul ash aside) for customising the items. Base item plus missives plus spark plus a consumables for embellishments. Done. No RNG. No forced BS social interaction.
I made so much gold in DF.. but not so far in 2024!Right now is the end of expansion, stockpile dumping phase. This is the time where tradeskills etc value plummets, and typically stuff like boosts goes up in price as people start to feel the FOMO of the tier ending. Doesn't seem like mettle crafts are worth as much either since we're all maxed-ish now. Work orders were really good to me, but so was the AH. Mostly flipping off-season materials during prime time prices, but sometimes consumables too, I did Shadowflame stuff for a while.But now, there's not much left in DF except speculating a bit on the fated season, and then prepping your "war within levelling kit" of consumables etc for each alt while they're still cheap.
As a casual gold maker DF has been pretty bad. The removal of the mission tables hurt a lot and no callings took away a daily task for some easy gold.The only really decent thing is looking for the magpies and gold world quests with dreamsurge.
I've been farming a special thing for a long time :)And they were almost always the same amount at AH, about 100g per pieceBut suddenly 14 days ago something happened.I think the farmers found out and now the price has been halved, so now it's also ruined because they undercut each other VERY much :)Wonder why people undercut so much, its just stupid
I miss being on my phone on the crapper in Legion and sending away dozens of 3k gold missions.
I'm sorry, but if Manthieus still hasn't maxed out his Blacksmithing, then that's a him problem. All professions were maxed out for me a long time ago.