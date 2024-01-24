Dragonflight Epilogue Hotfixed to Grant New Title

Super weird we didn't get it in the first place, but I'm glad they made the right decision! Very excited for this title
I wonder if this was changed because of that reddit post asking about if we'd get this title when we'd get the Veilstrider achievement for DF
It's odd nobody's figured out a way to complain about this, yet. I'm sure someone will come up with something.
I hope they will add the title “of the Black Dragonflight” and others for each of the consorting quest lines we did as well. Would be nice to have it as flavour.
Now make the title account wide too because it isn't for some reason.
I can see the achievement in the list, but its not been awarded for my main, even tho the quest Fair Skies and Strong Winds has been completed. I sure hope there's some retroactive awarding to be had.A second reload was required. Guess it took time to process
I hope we'll still get an expansion meta achievement, and title like Veilstrider in SL and Azeroth's Champion in BFA
I did wonder why we didn't get a character title after quite literally being given a title lmao
13 months into the expansion and we have an Epilogue. I'm very afraid that their plans to release expansions faster is going to destroy what made Wow great. Because in reality, the majority of players DO NOT want faster expansions. So are we now going to get, with every xpac released, a year of full xpac content and then 9-10 months of tiny patches without any new dungeons, raids, pvp or anything?Dragonflight has so much potential and now we get to watch it fade away as we get ready for War Within. And that next xpac may have even less content than DF will because they want to release them faster. Whether we wait 2 years or a 1 year and 9-10 months, if there isn't enough content - we are all screwed. Anyone else STILL WAITING for the 100+ "bonus event" rare bosses in the zones to be queable like some world quests are? Because that, plus Reserachers I havent even seen yet.
Is this title going to keep disappearing randomly too, like the Spectator one?