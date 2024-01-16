Dragonflight Epilogue Cinematic Part 3 (Spoilers) - Iridikron and Vyranoth

I figured that it was going to be shaping up to a Catalysm sort of deal. I just wasn't expecting that volume since the first cutscene didn't have any sound for me.
That was really awesome actually.
Iridikron is such a good villain, he's threatening, he's imposing, and he gets *!@# done!That being said, I wish Vyranoth was like a double agent that betrays us later, but oh well.
This is solid. It sets Vyranoth up to face Iridikron when he comes back in TLT.
This confirms Iridikron returns during 'The Last Titan' expansion, we're going to wait years for him, and man is he HUGE!
Oh look, it's this speech again.....
Another dragon that has earth powers sucks up the void, how...original. Can't wait for Titans to flick him with their finger like a fly into cosmos.
so if the void can't be trusted how do we not kill all void elves by now before they can betray us?
Guess Iridikron is the first endboss of Last Titan. Hopefully he actually does something between now and then.
Anyone know how to get the quest that leads up to this?My last quest was with Shandris in the new village in Amirdrassil and I don't know where to continue
He is so hyped, that the only fate for him is to be slapped in the first raid of next expansion, the same way as Igra was slapped in Amidrassil.
poor raszageth, she gets completely forgotten about - we never even got to see her non-draconic form. i miss her rita repulsa energy. maybe we could bring her back with elemental magic and while she might not like us, she'll listen to her big sister?
"dont get in my way""um.... ok"