Dragonflight: Dark Heart Releases May 7 - Heritage Armor, New Questlines, and More

Mark your calendars for the release of the next content update for Dragonflight—Dark Heart— on May 7!

Dive into the final chapter of Dragonflight as it sets the stage for the upcoming expansion—The War Within™, sojourn into new questlines, Heritage Armor sets for Draenei and Trolls, six new hair colors for Kul Tiran Humans, access to all Dragonflight quests regardless of Renown for maximum-level characters, and more.

Dragonflight: Dark Heart

Khadgar has summoned you to Dalaran to help him investigate a mysterious figure called the Harbinger, who possesses a powerful relic—the Dark Heart. The Archmage has also asked Alleria Windrunner to join you to give her unique perspective.

Xal’atath, Harbinger of the Void, reemerges from the shadows as the final chapter of Dragonflight sets the stage for the story in the upcoming expansion, The War Within.

Draenei And Troll Heritage Armor

Draenei and Troll characters can embark on new questlines to lay claim to their heritage armors.

The Mysterious Draenei

Players level 50 and above can seek out the Magically-Sealed Parcel in Stormwind to begin the quest "An Artificer's Appeal." This will allow them to complete the heritage questline and receive the Embrace of Lost Embaari and Endurance of Temple Telhamat ensembles, including shoulders, back, chest, wrist, hands, waist, legs, feet, and two helms.

The Proud Trolls

Players level 50 and above can seek out Zi'guma in Orgrimmar, who will offer the quest "Return to the Echo Isles." This will allow them to complete the heritage questline and receive the Covenant of the Darkspear ensemble, which includes the following items: Darkspear Rush'kah mask, shoulder, back, chest, wrist, hands, waist, legs, and feet.

Uncover the mysteries lurking in the shadows, explore new questlines, and discover adventure in the Dark Heart. And don't forget to mark your calendars:

WoW Remix: Mists of Panderia Event

The World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria event launches on May 16 at 10:00 am PDT globally! Dig through more details in our WoW Remix article.

We’ll see you in the Dragon Isles, Azeroth, and wherever your journey takes you!