Dragonflight A World Awoken Guide Now Live - How to Obtain Taivan Mount

Open achievement, complete all achievements within meta achievement. There that is how you obtain it. Saved you time.
Only have the Storm Chaser achievement left and I’m getting absolutely cucked by the storm rotations. So frustrating 😩
Open achievement, click sub achieves, pin when you're concentrating on one/set.Shortest guide required ever. lol
They could revamp the achievements screen. Its really bad that we can't navigate throught the requirements with an easy way to go back to the main achievement
Much easier for a solo player like me than the SL equivalent, so I'm very happy about that :)
Its a lot easier this time round now that the achievement is actually listed in game. The Veilstrider one was awful because it was hidden, and so a nightmare to track.On the whole I think achievements like this are great for WoW, as it lets you bring together every aspect of an expansion and helps you feel like yes, you 'completed it'. Also a nice focus on open world content, with only LFR/M0 required for the raid/dungeon stuff, and no PvP. So it is very accessible.
Tetrachromancer achievement here IS account wide, I know this because I did it a few days ago as of 4/1/24You can do the satchel runs on ALTS AND you can run this on class trials for the satchel.