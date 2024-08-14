Dragon Isles Supplies No Longer a Warband Transferrable Currency - Blizzard Working on a Fix

Interesting... Glad I moved all my supplies to my main. I hope they might re-enable it soon?
glad i grabbed all the things i wanted last week that u get via supplies!
Why should you leave something good in place :')
uhm...why?Come on Blizzard which Dev is it that makes these stupid "de-fixes"
Warbound currencies! Except the ones you care about! Respecting player time! Except when it saves you time! EDIT: Oh dear. They're fixing a bug. Cudos to Wowhead for so promptly noticing that all currency transfers have actually been disabled.
L change if its intended
Hell yeah glad to see blizz focusing their efforts on the stuff that really matters: a currency that will be obsolete in a week.
Well that is annoying.
Glad I transfered them all on my main earlier. But this change makes no sense tbh
So what was the point of warbands?
guessing this is a temp measure while they fix an exploit of some sort
strange change
Blizzard once again showing they have no clue what they're doing?
I believe this is what those in the industry call a 'mistake'.
i bought everything i could on the first day after the system went live. my only downside is i don't know what toon those are all on at this point. I also bought a timewalking dragon and the timeless isles dragon that day, in case those end up breaking as well.
Wtf why
I am so glad they fixed this, instead of the Broken Reputations. Being able to give my main the almost useless currency is a much bigger issue to the game than having Exalted reps reduced back to their original starting point with no easy way to increase them other than the 75 rep from each WQ for that rep.
This seems like a bug. Other currencies like timewarped badges and paracusal flakes aren't transferrable right now either.