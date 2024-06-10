Dragon Glyphs Return in The War Within as Skyriding Glyphs - New Appearance and Achievements

Even if its exactly the same and they all get mapped out, it was still kinda fun to fly around getting all of them day one
The reason to go after the glyphs in TWW is so you can get the talents without having to go back to DF, for people who missed that expansion. It’s part of the way they’re keeping to is an ‘evergreen’ feature. I’m sure they explained that somewhere.The moment you need TWW+DF glyphs to cap flying, is the moment you force everyone to fly around the Dragon Isle to have the best flying. Which isn’t a good idea long term.
I wish they would just retire this mentality of having to gather glyphs or complete a Pathfinder achievement.
I hope we go back to Pathfinder
they should do what they did in mop remix, flying through rings was fun. maybe have another currency for them for transmog and stuff.
They should allow players to "turn them off". It's quite disturbing to see them while you're flying.
from what i tried, you cant change your mount from dragonridering to regular unless you have Pathfinder in TWW .. i dont mind dragonriding but i hopped on a regular non one and Woah.. im amazed it was one... unless its a bug right now.. lol 😆
this is kinda boring :x
I doubt it, but I'd like them to make glyphs add skyriding QoL. Not be required to get your riding basics all unlocked, but make things a bit more streamlined the more you have.For example, every zone you complete you get a minor benefit like the cast bar between skyriding and normal riding decreases by a second (for five zones total, bringing it to no cast time), or adds an extra charge to the 'give me another vigor now please' cooldown, or perhaps decreases the cooldown on Bronze Timelock. Basically, you get a fully functioning set of skyriding abilities simply by leveling, but you can increase your ability to travel with it by collecting the glyphs by reducing wait times.
I think it’d be cool if they made them into a currency of sorts ... and you have a weekly quest to go hunt them down and you can purchase dragon mount cosmetics with them.