Dracthyr Warrior Teased in Latest WoWCast - Dracthyr Class Restriction Removal Coming Soon

Noooo at least let us beef up dracthyr
I sure hope they don't release warriors with 2 extra CC abilities for PVP :P
I’m creating Dracthyr Mages when it becomes available. As long as I can glide and soar I’ll be happy.
would be better if the male dracthyr skin changed with valdrakken guards...
hopefully they will not be forced to fight in dragon form
hahahah wowhead come on, this already happen on Blizzcon, they said this screen they have the ability to combine any class with any armor with any weapond they want. I doubt they will open Drachtyr. I wont belive it till we get blizz comfirmation on this
I have to admit, if I could make a Dracthyr Paladin, I'd reroll in a heartbeat. It doesn't make much lore sense, though.
I wouldn't pay any attention to this kind of garbage...People wanted Drakonid and got this disgusting freak lizard instead. Even the blue dragon said it in the starting zone.Since Legion, only Blood Elves and Night Elves can be DH and it's disappointing that it's not being expanded. As well as Shaman, Pala, Druid !
need PALA...
Sweet two new races in TWW and neither of which can be Dks, just great, and now we are the only class with no raid buff? Way to make Dk mains feel special Bliz GGs. @#$% Game
My boring human warrior gonna be happy as dracthyr , can’t wait
Gonna be tough to compete in M+ unless you are a dracthyr, having two extra racial aoe cc abilities.
so insulting everyone else will be able to play their class in visage form but evokers are stuck having to be in combat in this lazy poorly designed lizardboi. either every other class should be forced to look this awful or everyone should have the freedom to fight in visage form
I would really welcome a Dractyr Shaman or a Night Elf Shaman for the alliance finally a nice race for this class.
I'm sorry but Dracthyr look absolutely ridiculous wielding weapons.