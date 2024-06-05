DPS Trinkets & Cantrip Items Have Reduced Effect for Tanks & Healers in The War Within - Guide Writer Feedback

Healer damage is significantly lower than what a DPS can contribute. Tanks and DPS players have enough self-sustain and cooldowns to rotate through to not need a healer

Tank and healer damage is something that hasn't really hit the mark recently. In Dragonflight, trinkets and cantrip effects make up a considerable amount of your damage as a tank or healer, especially in a Mythic+ setting. We've already seen many dungeons run in Dragonflight that were run without healers, and that's largely for 2 reasons:Now to contextualize this trinket change with this in mind: If tank/healer damage is going down considerably thanks to the nerf to DPS trinket and cantrip effects, it means the gap in damage between a DPS player and a tank/healer is only getting larger.To me, this indicates we're likely to see some significant changes to tank and healer damage in the near futureShifting some of the damage from random proc effects on trinkets and cantrip items isn't exactly, so instead rewarding the tank or healer players to add in more damage themselves by buffing the damage those classes are capable of could end up being a good thing. Unfortunately, we don't exactly have a great track record with them balancing tank and healer damage.One last thing to consider with this change, is the fact that DPS trinkets are still on the loot table for Tank and Healer specializations. This could create weird scenarios where you need to 'optimize' your loot specialization for specific drops (which unfortunately, is something tanks and healers are already doing in Dragonflight).