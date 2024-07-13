Dornogal Portal Locations in the War Within - Traveling to the Capital of Khaz Algar

Feel like in Orgrimmar they should move another one that isn't used much downstairs and keep the more relevant one upstairs at leastEdit- Same can be said for the Stormwind one really
Is it the only way to get there? Was happy to see that there was a normal transport to the dragon isles since World of Portals is getting boring.
They're in the overflow rooms?I guess it makes sense, but that's kinda disappointing.. it'd be nice if each portal room had a 'current expansion' portal in the main room and they just moved them afterwards or something.
NGL, I like Dornogal more than Valdrakken, but I still cannot help but feel the city is missing something. Hell, the entire expansion feels like it is missing something, now that I think about it. I just cannot seem to put my finger on it..
I agree, move Jade Forest or something down, and the new ones up. Makes the most sense..
Yeah these portals definitely shouldn't be in the back room for Stormwind or downstairs in Orgrimmar. Move something else down to those spots.Also, they should really take the allied race teleports for their "home cities" and make portals in the portal rooms for them instead, we don't need a third location with portals/teleports to other areas of the game. Fill out the other rooms. Right now on beta the backroom in Stormwind just feels so empty and sad.
I wondered what they'd do with the new portals since the main room is full. I agree, moving older ones would be better and keep the more recent ones in the main area.
Dornogal is missing players. Current-expansion main cities always have lots of idling players, but they don't on beta since hardly anybody is idling on beta.