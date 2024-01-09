Dig Into the Dragon Isles with the Azerothian Archives Public Event in Patch 10.2.5

Discover the history of the Dragon Isles and meet a unique cast of characters, hear stories of old, and witness the iconography of a time before. Participate in Solo and Group activities within Traitor's Rest with an hourly Public Event, plenty of opportunity to explore, and earn cosmetic rewards like Battle Pets, Mounts, and a Transmog set.
When Dragonflight: Seeds of Renewal
arrives the week of January 16, players can head to the Roasted Ram Inn to collect the quest "To the Archives!" and begin their journey to Algeth'ar Academy in Thaldraszus where they will be directed to meet with Lead Archivist, Eadweard Dalyngrigge and his team of archaeologists and archivists at Traitor's Rest.
This is the site of the famed Battle of Traitor's Rest between Neltharion's troops and all the cultures of the Dragon Isles from eons ago! There's so much to be uncovered, discovered, and recovered here, and we're going to need all the Archivists on deck to make it happen.
Excavation
Visit Geo-Archaeologist Roska Rocktooth to receive an elemental assistant specific to each site to help you discover Finds to excavate. Once a Find is located, plant a shaman totem and instruct your elemental pal to carefully excavate the spot to reveal a myriad of interesting Finds, from relics to enemies to take down.Locating small and large Finds alike will trigger a minigame to challenge burgeoning Archivists—players must keep the element bar balanced using their elemental assistant to dig the relic up.
Technoscrying
Every site contains items that must be sought to reveal scenes from the distant past. Report to Techno-Archaeologist Zenata to receive a set of goggles called Technoscryers that help you locate specific items with directional pings and alerts leading you to their location.Once an item is located, Zenata calibrates your goggles, and upon doing so, you'll witness a scene from the past that will give context to the items or provide a small story.
Research
The more you know! Codicological Archeologist Nirobin uses his own mix of blue and bronze magic, along with a Relic, to create arcane familiars to assist in collecting related information from the site that the Relic is from.Each site has its own type of adorable familiar that spawns copies of itself. Those copies seek out sources of related information. Players can accompany the original familiar and absorb the information once found. Weekly Quest completion helps to fill out Nirobin's tome with more and more details on each site's story.
RewardsSmall sites are available for those who like solo adventures, and those who wish to group up with their mates can join in group activities at large sites that last ten minutes with multi-stage scenarios. Players can participate in various activities, including excavating and fending off enemies. Once the event timer runs out, players will have to defend themselves against Doomshadow after the event to gain more pages to fill out their tomes.Along with green, blue, or purple tomes that offer items and reputation once opened, players can gain the following rewards from Provisioner Aristra at Algeth'ar Academy:
Excavator's Transmog Items:
Additional Cosmetic Rewards:
Start digging when Seeds of Renewal comes to Dragonflight. See you in Azeroth!