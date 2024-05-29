Diamond Mechsuit - War Within Keystone Master: Season 1 Mount Reward

Ooooof
That looks pretty sick ngl
that's quite the narrow colour palette eh?
^&*! yeah! I was worried these would be locked behind an obscene gold sink. I'm doing keys anyway so this is great.
well at least the mount is able to fly, this one looks kinda meh but if they reuse it for the other KSM mounts in later seasons with different color variants this could be good
That’s pretty cool ngl
An actual good-looking M+ mount?
kyrian vibe mount, but better than every last mount reward season
disappointing... ugly color a just the same model with another face
what a cool looking mount way better than Dragonflight :D
Anything beats the dragonflight M+ mount.Win blizzard.
A gemmobile.
Let's put it in D tier.
Change colors and we are gucci.
A diamond ride for the diamond dwarf
finally a good KSM mount
At least it's not a ground mount
Color palette be darned, this is 1000000000000000000000000000x better than that garbage ground mount we got in DF, the expansion where they revolutionized flying.
We're going to get 3-4 of these depending on how many seasons they do, I'm sure one of the later seasons will have a nicer colour.
but can it fly? and if, dragon riding flying or just the slow one?