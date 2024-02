Diablo Valentine's Day Sale - Up to 67% Off Through February 19th!

Diablo

There’s no better way to say “I love you” than spending quality time felling fiends and racking up killstreaks together.From now until February 19, get discounts of up to 67% off some of Battle.net’s most beloved games and goodies. Squad up and drop into Call of Duty; go on a demon-slaying spree in Diablo; spread love (and flower petals) across World of Warcraft’s Azeroth; and more.Visit the Valentine’s Day Sale page on the Battle.net Shop now, or check out an overview of all the deals below. SHOP THE SALE NOW Diablo IV: Standard Edition — Up to 40% offDiablo IV: Digital Deluxe Edition — Up to 40% offDiablo IV: Ultimate Edition — Up to 40% offDiablo Collection — Up to 40% offDiablo II: Resurrected — Up to 67% offDiablo III — Up to 50% offDiablo III Reaper of Souls — Up to 50% offDiablo III Battle Chest — Up to 33% offDiablo III: Rise of the Necromancer — Up to 33% offDiablo III: Eternal Collection — Up to 25% offCall of Duty: Modern Warfare III — Up to 30% offCall of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Vault Edition — Up to 20% offCall of Duty: Modern Warfare II — Up to 50% offCall of Duty: Vanguard — Up to 60% offCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — Up to 67% offCall of Duty: Modern Warfare — Up to 67% offCall of Duty: Black Ops 4 — Up to 67% offCall of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Digital Deluxe — Up to 60% offCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered — Up to 50% offThe Lunar Pack — Up to 65% offWarcraft III: Reforged Standard Edition — Up to 50% offWarcraft III: Spoils of War Edition — Up to 50% offWarcraft III: Reforged Upgrade — Up to 50% offStarCraft Remastered Cartooned Upgrade — Up to 25% offStarCraft Remastered — Up to 50% offStarCraft Remastered Cartooned Bundle — Up to 30% offNova Covert Ops Bundle — Up to 33% offStarCraft II: Campaign Collection — Up to 25% offStarCraft II: Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe — Up to 33% offBlizzard Arcade Collection — Up to 50% offBlizzCon Collection Legendary Pack — Up to 20% offBlizzCon Collection Epic Pack — Up to 20% offBlizzCon Collection Legendary Pack Upgrade — Up to 20% offCrash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — Up to 50% off