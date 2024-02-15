Diablo 4 Coming to PC Game Pass March 28 - More Activision Blizzard Games to Come

As much as we would love it, they would be really dumb to add WoW to the game pass and not double dip.
the beginning of the end
Hopefully it will be good by then.
I just hope that i can still just buy WoW Gametime with Gold if it comes to Game Pass
This game really is a failure. Insane how Diablo 3, Warcraft Reforged and Diablo 4 have all been so poorly made and received by the public.
I love Diablo 4. It was a hot mess in pre-season and season 1 and I was ready to write it off for good, but they really turned it around in season 2, and season 3 has been very enjoyable so far. Looking forward to more people trying it out for themselves on game pass instead of just parroting the opinions of doom content creators.
What is Game Pass?
Diablo 4 basically runs as a F2P game anyway, honestly F2P mobile games are less predatory than the $70 Diablo 4. A gentle reminder that Last Epoch is releasing on February 21st btw.
The dream is being able to pay for Gamepass with WoW gold
Add WoW to Game Pass, you can't justify the subscription anymore.
terrible bait article putting wow in the thumbnail
WoW on gamepass when ?
hahaha diablo 4 is such an awful game they are trying to give it away for free looooooool
Adding WOW to Game Pass would significantly cut into WOW's ability to drive revenue through subs. You cannot deny that WOW is revenue driven. Putting WOW in the Game Pass model, basically nullifying the subscription requirements, will be a significant loss in revenue. Loss of revenue will turn into lower budgets for WOW, development, maintenance, etc. The game would have to be turned into some new P2W model or other significant changes. There is no way WOW in its current state would go to Game Pass, unless that's the signal the game as we know it, is ending.