Diablo 3 Season 31 - Season of the Forbidden Archives Starts April 12th

Sanctuary needs you to answer its call for aid in Season 31: Season of the Forbidden Archives. Starting on April 12 at 5 p.m. PDT/CET/KST, Nephalem can harness the power of Forbidden Archives theme, which first debuted with Season 20. For an in-depth look into what’s coming, read below.

Season Theme

Season 31 is the Season of the Forbidden Archives. Many adventurers have come to learn the power that dwells within the ancient nephalem artifact, Kanai’s Cube. However, none understands this power better than the equally celebrated and reviled Horadrim, Zoltun Kulle. Kulle was able to unlock and harness the power of the Cube like none before, leveraging its power to siphon and archive the energies of powerful items. With Season 31, we explore the power Kulle might lend to your fingertips if his experiments went unchecked.

For the duration of Season 31, the slots in Kanai’s Cube that allow you to equip three additional Legendary powers will not be restricted to their usual categories. While normally a player can equip one power each from the Weapon, Armor, and Jewelry categories, Season 31 players can mix and match between all three! This might allow you to run two Weapon powers with one Armor power. Or perhaps you might choose to run three Amulet powers instead. The choice is yours, and we’re as eager as you are to experiment with the new build opportunities this creates!

Season 31 Cosmetic Rewards

Beginning with Season 17, we began re-introducing previous Seasonal rewards to make them available to players who may have missed them the first time around. For Season 31, this means awards originally available from Season 7 are returning to the Season Journey.

However, we know it’s nice to have something new to aim for if you’ve participated in previous Seasons. We’re bringing back End of Journey rewards as introduced in Season 17, with not one, but two new cosmetic rewards for those who complete the entirety of the Season journey. Feast your eyes upon the Valor Portrait Frame and Angelic Treasure Goblin pet!

In addition to the Helm and Shoulders slots of the exclusive Conqueror Set, you’ll be able to earn a series of portrait frames that embody the snowy, foreboding aura of the Eternal Woods. If you need a warm little pal to keep you cozy through your cold journeys, the Dream of Piers fiery nature should do the trick—when he’s not instilling night terrors in the local fauna.

Season Journey Rewards

If you’ve been diligently slaying demons for the past few Seasons and reached Conqueror in the Season Journey each time, you’ve surely accrued a few extra stash tabs. You’ll earn one additional tab each Season by finishing the Conqueror tier, up to a maximum of five:

Guardian of Sanctuary: Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII within five minutes.

Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII within five minutes. Gem of My Life: Level three Legendary Gems to level 55.

Level three Legendary Gems to level 55. All I Do IS Win: Complete two Conquests this Season.

Complete two Conquests this Season. Kill You: Kill Ghom at level 70 in under 30 seconds on Torment XIII difficulty.

Kill Ghom at level 70 in under 30 seconds on Torment XIII difficulty. Money Ain’t A Thang: Slay Greed on Torment XIII difficulty.

Slay Greed on Torment XIII difficulty. Take U There: Reach Greater Rift level 60 Solo.

Reach Greater Rift level 60 Solo. Power Amplification: Use Kanai’s Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem.

Use Kanai’s Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem. Cubic Reconfiguration: Use Kanai’s Cube to reforge a Legendary item.

Seasonal Conquest

Want to prepare your Conquest plan for Season 31? Here are the challenges you’ll face! Returning for Season 31 is Sprinter/Speed Racer, where you’re challenged to complete the entire Diablo III campaign from Act I to Act V at level 70 in under 1 hour! Next is Avarice/Avaritia, where all that glitters is gold—that is, if you can complete a 50 million gold streak outside of The Vault or its Inner Sanctum. On a Good Day/I Can’t Stop encourages you to upgrade your Legendary Gems; level three Legendary Gems to 65 to complete this challenge! Push your way to Greater Rift level 75 to complete Divinity/Lionhearted. Lastly, a fan-favorite for those who enjoy unconventional builds, The Thrill/Superhuman requires completion of a Greater Rift level 45—solo and without any Set items equipped.

Haedrig’s Gift

Finally, the Class Sets rewarded for completing certain chapters in the Season Journey courtesy of Haedrig’s Gift have rotated once more. We’ve listed the available Sets below. For those new to Seasons, here’s how it works:

Completing Chapters 2, 3, and 4 of the Season Journey will reward you with three of Haedrig’s Gifts. Each Gift contains a few pieces from one of your Class Sets. Players can only unlock one Class Set in this manner per Season across Hardcore and Non-Hardcore, so choose wisely!

The set you receive depends on the class of the character you’re playing when you open each Haedrig’s Gift. To collect a full Class Set, you’ll need to open all three on the same character.

Here are the sets granted by Haedrig’s Gift in Season 31:

Barbarian – Wrath of the Wastes

Crusader – Roland’s Legacy

Demon Hunter – Unhallowed Essence

Monk – Raiment of a Thousand Storms

Necromancer – Bones of Rathma

Witch Doctor – Helltooth Harness

Wizard – Tal Rasha’s Elements

Patch 2.7.7 | Game Updates