This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Diablo 3 Season 31 is Now Live!
Diablo
Posted
14 minutes ago
by
Arktane
Diablo's 31st Season, Season of the Forbidden Archives is now available for play! While there isn't much for Patch Notes, this Season is one that is beloved by players. During the Season of the Forbidden Archives, Kanai's Cube will be entirely unrestricted!
Diablo 3 Season 31 Patch Notes
When selecting Legendary Powers in Kanai's Cube, you will be able to use any combination of Legendary Powers you wish! This means that you will be able to select 3 Weapon Powers, or 2 Jewelry Powers and 1 Armor Power, etc - instead of the standard 1 Weapon, 1 Armor, and 1 Jewelry Power.
This restriction being removed allows for many wacky and wild combinations and the reemergence of some incredibly off meta builds. Long time players will know that this is
the
Season to get creative. If you'd like to read the Patch Notes, you can do so
here
.
Filter Stash by Item Power in Diablo 4 Season 4 Season 4 Elixir Revamp - Diablo 4 Season 4
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post