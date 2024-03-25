This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls Launched Ten Years Ago Today
Diablo
Posted
3 hr 51 min ago
by
Tharid
Today, March 25, marks the tenth anniversary of Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls's launch, the game's first and only expansion. Join us for a quick journey back to one of the most pivotal points in the Diablo franchise!
Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls Release Cinematic
Because of Diablo 4's current state, Reaper of Souls has been a hot topic in the community over the last few months. Back in 2013, Diablo 3 was in a similar spot in terms of community sentiment: The base game was very hard but didn't feature any real endgame content, the itemization didn't reach as deep as fans of the Diablo franchise were used to, and the Real Money Auction House was ... well, the Real Money Auction House.
That is why Blizzard tried everything in their power to turn around their ARPG ship with Diablo 3's first expansion - and they did it. Here are some of the key expansion features from back in the day:
The Crusader class is now available to play!
All classes have new active and passive skills.
Act V covers the fate of Westmarch and introduces the player to Malthael.
Adventure Mode lets players complete specific non-linear challenges for rewards.
When players complete many bounties in Adventure Mode, they can access Nephalem Rifts--crazy dungeons mashing up elements from all acts.
Players can enchant and transmogrify their gear.
New high-level itemsets, gems, and blacksmithing recipes.
With the release of Reaper of Souls, community sentiment shifted, and players started to have a lot more fun in their current version of Sanctuary. The introduction of the new Crusader class, "Loot 2.0," Adventure Mode, and Rifts offered enough meat to chew on for almost a decade to come—because who would've thought that Diablo 4 wouldn't be released until 2023?
How did you experience the launch of Reaper of Souls back in the day? Do you think that Vessel of Hatred or even Season 4 will do the same for Diablo 4? Let us know in the comments!
1
Comment by
Spikeel
on 2024-03-25T17:32:46-05:00
i miss the AH (but without real money AH) from early D3 in D4
1
