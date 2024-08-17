Devastation Evoker Hero Talent Showdown in The War Within - Flameshaper vs. Scalecommander

Not sure what Hero Talents to play for your spec in The War Within? Check out all the released articles in the 'Hero Talent Showdown' series:
Hero Talent Showdowns in The War Within
Frost DK
Havoc DH
Restoration Druid
Augmentation Evoker
Beast Mastery Hunter
Arcane Mage
Brewmaster Monk
Holy Paladin
Holy Priest
Shadow Priest
Outlaw Rogue
Subtlety Rogue
Enhancement Shaman
Affliction Warlock
Protection Warrior
For more information on Hero Talents coming in the War Within, check out our Hero Talents Overview.
The War Within Hero Talents Overview