Destruction Warlock Bluepost - Hotfix Tuning on The War Within Beta

Pyrogenics now increases damage taken from your Fire spells by 3% (was 5%).

Avatar of Destruction now generates 1 Soul Shard Fragment every 1 second (was 0.5 seconds).

Summon Infernal now generates 1 Soul Shard Fragment every 1 second (was 0.5 seconds).

Destruction



Infernal Bolt now generates 2 Soul Shards (was 3 Soul Shards).

Greetings Destruction Warlocks.Due to an increase in the Soul Shard generation available to Destruction, we are seeing that Rain of Fire is overtaking the role of Chaos Bolt as the primary damaging ability in single-target encounters. To address this, we have deployed the following changes to Beta:We will continue to watch and test and make further adjustments if needed.Thank you for the feedback!