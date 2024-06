Demon Hunter War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses Reviewed - Guide Writer First Impressions

The new tier set for Havoc Demon Hunter does not have large implications to your rotation, as it largely buffs your core rotational buttons in Blade Dance and Chaos Strike The 25% chance to reset Blade Dance however has some change to rotation, and will cause you to use Blade Dance and Death Sweep more frequently whenever they do reset as they are always incredibly high in the priority list and will often be the next button to use whenever it procs.This tier set is decently strong in single target due to Chaos Strike and Blade Dance consistently being a high portion of the Havoc damage split. It has less AoE value as First Blood pushes Blade Dance to be largely single target focused and is tuned as such, however it will give great priority damage while still providing some AoE value.Overall for a season 1 tier set this is powerful and impactful enough to be nice to receive when the tier sets are all general and generic. I wouldn't recommend any change to the set although some may dislike the RNG implications of the 25% chance for resets on Blade Dance where it can be very feast or famine.