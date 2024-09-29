Delves Season 1: Best Loadouts for Brann Bronzebeard

If solo as tank, your DPS won't benefit much from Porcelain Arrow. Better to go Idol of Final Will, with a cancelaura macro to cause Hunting Scope to trigger early. This also increases Brann's uptime, as he will immediately queue his next attack, instead of a 4 second delay before doing more damage.Sentience is also really strong with DPS brann, as you can get up to 10 stacks of the trap ticking, which at 620 is ticking for about 700k. That gets the job done a lot better than having 12% more haste.
To me, the ultimate defensive combo is actually earthmother and sentience with healer brann. Earthmother feels like it much more reliably saves me on all classes, giving me time to grab health potions. And the more health potions you get from brann, the more sturdy you are. As my character gets stronger, I will swap out sentience for amorphous and eventually earthmother for porcelain. Then on MOST classes you can swap to damage brann, like paladin, dk, priest, warlock, dh, warrior and hunter. Others I'll probably always stay healer brann: mage, evoker, rogue. Shaman druid and monk are kinda in the middle. This doesn't include any tanks or healers because that just slows you down in my opinion.
Amorphous relic confirmed best relic.
Not really a pure healer. Pure healing would use Relic of Sentience instead of Amorphous. Sentience's extra potion chance kind of sucks and DESPERATELY needs improvement, but rolling with 4 stacks of Brann's potion is wonderful when you can space out the collection of those potions. Light-Touched and Sentience is what I've been using in my attempts against ? tier Zekvir, as I saw some guy complaining about Brann being useless, and while that guy isn't wrong, the extra heals are absolutely clutch.
At the top it says "based on class and spec", yet fail to say which of these is best for which class/spec. Maybe an oversight, but who knows.
With how nerf happy bliz is, how have they not nerfed amorphous?
The Amorphous Relic will _not_ drop for me. I've got literally every other relic in all three slots at 4/4 and at this point I only run tier 8s (as I'm going for vault filling + Bran XP) and just... nothing. My Amorphous Relic remains at 1/1. I'm not sure if it's a bug or an RNG curse.
I use Hybrid and it works great
As a Fury war I used Idol of the Earthmother Rank 4 for hardmode Zekvir and it made a huge difference in smoothing out the damage spikes from his melee attacks and the general unpredictability of the damage intake. I will agree though that for just farming 8's Arrowhead is probably better.