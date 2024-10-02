Delves Khaz Algar Research Quest Daily? - Obtain Pinnacle Caches with Three Delve Runs

Welp...Here we go again.
This feels unintended, what with them calling it a weekly cache, but if this article gets Blizzard to fix it, I'm all for it.Edit: The quest appeared again for me when I had to relog for something on Tuesday, and others reported being able to log in and out and grab the quest again as well. I'm not completing it until Blizzard gives it the A-OK, because this would be one of the dumbest ways to get banned.Thinking on it more, it's capped at 4 like every other weekly cache, but still. The relog thing worked yesterday, haven't tried since.
Considering it's flagged as a meta quest, it seems unlikely the daily reset is intentional since it isn't even really resetting daily. I had it available again within a few hours of turning it in yesterday.
Can't believe that WoWhead is giving advice to players to do something that is CLEARLY a very BUGGED quest, thus potentially getting them banned (temporary, cuz they aint giving perma banned for "grinding" a chest that gives 1600 gold).
it's a trap !
Careful, this might get you a vacation
Not a single mention from WoWhead that this might be a bug, as no other quest like that behaves this way? Well, I guess this site is starting to lean even heavier into the exploit side of things.I mean, the reward directly states "Weekly cache", so who in their right mind would ever go "I got this quest again, this is clearly intended, no reason to report this as a bug. Just get this weekly cache for 7 days this week."
EU. Got this Q Today TWO TIMES. Sometimes similar thing happens to me with Darkmoon Faire profession Qs when I take 1st set of quests instantly after opening DF.