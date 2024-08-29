This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Delves and Nerub-ar Palace Tuning Hotfixes
Live
Posted
13 minutes ago
by
Squishei
Some Delves and Nerub-ar Palace tuning hotfixes have been applied to live servers!
Delve Tuning
Today's hotfixes for Delves targets the
Kobyss Spearfisher
in the underwater delves.
Kobyss Spearfisher
Disengage
range decreased to 12 yards (was 15 yards)
Spearfish
range decreased to 75 yards (was 150 yards) and has a 5 second cast (was 3 seconds)
Nerub-ar Palace Tuning
Today's hotfixes for the raid changes the damage amp when you correctly do the mechanics on the Silken Court encounter.
Entangled
causes the boss to take 100% more damage on all difficulties (was 100%/50%/25%
)
Stinging Delirium
causes the boss to take 100% more damage on all difficulties (was 75%/150%/125%
)
Stinging Swarm
causes the boss to take 20% more damage per stack (was 25%/50%/25%
)
