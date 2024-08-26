Delver's Dirigible Mount Quest Now Available in The War Within

The quest is not appearing for me. Could it perhaps require the delve questchain with Brann where you visit multiple delves?
This is only able to be completed by people who haven't looted both coffer keys for the week. I looted both and cannot complete this until tomorrow when a new Special Assignment pops up.
I am not getting this quest?
I believe if you looted the keys already this won't be possible til next reset
save keys for season 1 anyway it's a waste of a key to use it now
How many "TWW feature now available now that TWW is out" articles you gonna make?
Ive only been able to get 72 key shards, any idea where the rest to make the key is missing? ive dont see any more world quests offering shards
No, its not now available at all.
I got it and the animations are screwed, the mount jitters about when gliding.
I didn't have this quest on my main. I just hit 80 on my alt, literally moments ago, and did not have it pop up. Obviously I haven't done the special task yet and I don't know if I should or not now...
i only had one special assignment
Not available
It became available for me as soon as I completed the 'The Fleet Arrives' campaign what that unlocks at I think Council renown 8.And you don't have to do a special assignment for the quest, it just says that's a way to get a bountiful key. The quest just wants you to do a bountiful delve; it didn't require you to use the key.
PEOPLE WHO AREN'T SEEING QUEST - If you've completed the main campaign in early access, a new set of chapters has just been released with the main launch. Go to Dornogal and look for the campaign quest symbol - it's Moira at the Dornogal gates. Do the first 3 or 4 quests, then when you get to 'Urban Odyssey' go to Brann and he should have a purple triangle quest marker above his head for 'Bountiful Delves'. The reward for that quest is the dirigble. I had this problem and a very kind person helped me puzzle it out. :)