Delve Tuning Hotfixes - Sporebits Nerfed!

Good change. They were a ^&* pain xD
THANK GOD my frost dk was a damn pin ball
So there's a god somewhere
These were hilarious as hell, honestly, but thankfully they stay dead now. I was definitely thankful for being a Void Elf for their blink and being a priest for Levitate. My heart goes out to the DKs of the world. lol
I liked the mechanic of having to time the explosion which locks it in place to hurt the baddies, but it was too frequent and too many of them
The problem with these mobs is dots would remain active on them after they "die" from what I've seen.So they'd just go neutral and aggro right back.
Nice. It was cool idea, but it was too annoying
Couldn't agree more with the comments above ... xD As a blood DK, apart from taking 15 mins to take down that big dude in the start... being pin-balled around constantly as every button you hit hits every sporebit in the entire delve... xD.... Amazing news all in all, bless the soul that decided on this nerf!
Good, did they fix the 3rd adventurer glitching out and not doing her mechanics properly?
Finally! The most hated mob in The War Within. It is extremtly annoying! haha
Was never an issue for hunters since the damn things only got close to my pets, but /s on them regardless. Good on Blizz for putting out a harsh nerf on these things.
Did the Hallowfall one this morning and noticed it. Was so much nicer. They're still annoying but now you can deal with them and not constantly be running from them.
OMG Thank You! Now please remove them next patch or let them die permanently since I hate those things.
Thank ASDKJFHASDKJF. I couldnt even use the checkpoint because the spore wouldnt leave me alone.
THANK THE TITANS!