Delve Tuning Hotfixes for Brann Bronzebeard

Fun detected, nerf implemented!
Hold on, were we using the same Brann? He was entirely worthless in every run I did.
The only thing Brann's good at is being annoying
Happy to see this, Delves have felt like a joke so far.
What? He sucks. I never even notice he's there. He heals for less than 1% and I have to run around picking up his potions if I want them. Nerfing him is crazy. I fully expected to open this article and see he'd been buffed by like 500% and my response would've been "Okay, maybe he'll be somewhat okay now"
how about y’all fix brann instead so that he doesn’t get stuck in a random pollen in the air?or would that be too big of a buff?
Can I please have an option to leave Brann at home? Even in healer mode he runs around with his gun, pulling everything in the !@#$ dungeon or gets stuck a half mile away. Also, he's an ineffectual healer even before these nerfs. Worst thing about Delves so far is Brann's $%^&ty AI.
Nerfed? He didn't do much of anything! He needs a buff if anything
What are these nerfs? I thought he'd be buffed at least. Does garbage dmg is has a very stupid model.running in the back. Gets stuck on edges, in walls, and doesn't even help much. He just yaps all the time.
Yeah his AI is crud, the bulk of the time I don't even notice him being there and at times heal him instead of myself. Why don't you fix the AI before you start nerfing him already.
My Brann gets stuck in walls.
He was absolutely worthless in my runs...and they nerf him even more....
Hot Nerfs Need to label them properly.
I was hoping he was getting buffed, given how bad he has been in my Tier 3 runs. But they nerfed instead?Even less point in him now.
Should have fixed the AI first and then nerfed him. He's semi-competent as DPS but royally sucks as a healer. That's when he's not getting stuck which seems to be 9 times out of 10. The part of the time he actually works, he should be actually useful.
I'm so confused why he's getting nerfed. He should have his survivability MASSIVELY buffed. Any delve I do, he dies in the first room and is just dead the whole run. Right now it's literally FASTER to run delves without Brann, because he doesn't delay mobs from grouping up, especially when you LoS them because there's ranged in the fodder ball.