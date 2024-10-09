Delve Reagents Tuning - Profaned Tinderbox Trader

Delver’s Pouch of Reagents sold by Sir Finley Mrrgglton at the Delver’s Headquarters in Dornogal now costs 500 Undercoin (was 1500) and contains 3 random Delve reagents (was 2).

Profaned Tinderbox can now be purchased from Blacksmithing Supplies vendors Borgos and Sofee Batalsworn in exchange for 3 Ringing Deeps Ingots, or 3 Vial of Kaheti Oils, or 3 Viridian Charmcaps, or 3 Gloomfathom Hides.

Profession reagents that drop in Delves have recently been in lower supply than intended. With hotfixes that are now live, we’ve made the following adjustments: