Deepwind Dunk Brawl Replaced with Comp Stomp This Week
Live
Posted
43 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has removed the ability to queue for the Deepwind Dunk brawl this week, instead replacing it with Comp Stomp to address a bug.
Players experienced issues while attempting to queue for this week's scheduled brawl, with many seeing an error stating "Join as group failed" even when not in a group. While there is no ETA for this fix, Blizzard expects it to take some time - meanwhile, Comp Stomp is a great time to farm
Mark of Honor
!
We’ve identified an issue that is going to take some time to fix. Therefore:
• Brawl: Deepwind Dunk has been replaced with Brawl: Comp Stomp this week.
It will return to its normal slot next Brawl rotation.
1
Comment by
goodrob
on 2024-08-28T18:50:02-05:00
Hopefully I can win a match then
Comment by
Evellath
on 2024-08-28T18:58:06-05:00
Just keep comp stomp in forever as a separate thing
Comment by
xeniagames
on 2024-08-28T19:04:37-05:00
Just keep comp stomp in forever as a separate thing
this i actually enjoy it though them spriest....bots..hit hard ngl
Comment by
SanitarLesa
on 2024-08-28T19:17:28-05:00
Good change
1
