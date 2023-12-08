December 8th Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup

Shaman Trading Post Armor Issue : The Imminence of Krag’wa’s Executor was charging more than intended in the Trading Post. This was resolved, and a fix was being worked on for affected players.

Trading Post Update: Some announced items were unavailable on the vendor; this was resolved this week.

Actions Against Exploitative Accounts : A summary of recent actions was posted on Wednesday.

: A summary of recent actions was posted on Wednesday. Joyous Journeys Buff: It was not intended to have this buff disappear with maintenance. It is being looked into and will be reactivated once issues are resolved.

Ashenvale PvP Changes : Check out the latest changes to the PvP event in Ashenvale.

: Check out the latest changes to the PvP event in Ashenvale. Reputation at Revered : It is intended that defeating faction leaders no longer rewards reputation once a character is Revered.

: It is intended that defeating faction leaders no longer rewards reputation once a character is Revered. Notes Bout Gameplay : Some clarifications were posted on December 1 to avoid confusion on how the game works.

: Some clarifications were posted on December 1 to avoid confusion on how the game works. PvP Rank Cap : With the initial max level of 25, the PvP rank will be capped at 3.

: With the initial max level of 25, the PvP rank will be capped at 3. Hotfixes



December 1 : Some changes were made to the game the day after release, which included adjustments to avoid bottlenecking, reductions in power for abilities that trivialized content, and a redesign for the Explosive Shot rune ability.

: Some changes were made to the game the day after release, which included adjustments to avoid bottlenecking, reductions in power for abilities that trivialized content, and a redesign for the Explosive Shot rune ability. December 4 : These hotfixes at the start of the week included a change to “The Orb of Soran’ruk” so that it didn’t require entering the Blackfathom Deeps raid.

: These hotfixes at the start of the week included a change to “The Orb of Soran’ruk” so that it didn’t require entering the Blackfathom Deeps raid. December 5 : Updates included changes for Paladins, Shaman, and Rogues.

: Updates included changes for Paladins, Shaman, and Rogues. December 6: Several changes were made to the PvP event in Ashenvale.

