December 6th Hotfixes - Smolderon & Ozumat
Live
Posted
2 hr 29 min ago
by
Archimtiros
Blizzard has released new Dragonflight hotfixes addressing issues with Smolderon, the previously announced
Tindral feathers change
, and a visual change to Ozumat in Throne of the Tides.
Hotfixes
December 6, 2023
Dungeons
Throne of the Tides
Updated the model used by the Ink of Ozumat to reduce the visual effects at its base.
Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope
Smolderon
Fixed an issue where players would sometimes gain multiple stacks of Ignited Essence from 1 Living Flame.
Fixed an issue where a Seeking Inferno could explode twice on Mythic difficulty.
Tindral Sageswift
Fallen Feathers now spawn 6 feathers on Mythic Difficulty (was 4).
Items
Fixed an issue that caused the Large Renown bag of Dragon Isles Supplies to always unintentionally contain a Dream Wardens Tabard.
Fixed an issue that could cause Gift of Urctos to fail to grant its bonuses.
Quests
Fixed an issue preventing “Something Different” from being properly completed by PvP Brawls.
Fixed an issue causing a Hunt choice to be unintentionally greyed out for “Aiding the Accord: The Hunt is On”.
Season of Discovery
Grizzby will no longer rob you of your extra quest items.
Ashenvale PvP
The lieutenant and general NPCs in the Season of Discovery Ashenvale PvP event now have much higher health.
Generals are now immune to damage until all of their lieutenants have been defeated.
While no lieutenants are dead, generals and their nearby allies gain 1000% increased damage.
The Horde general's chain lightning will now hit up to 40 targets.
1
Comment by
thrilldozer
on 2023-12-06T19:40:34-06:00
I’ll miss you Dream Warden’s Tabard
Comment by
lovelywaz
on 2023-12-06T20:38:56-06:00
Fixed an issue that caused the Large Renown bag of Dragon Isles Supplies to always unintentionally contain a Dream Wardens Tabard.
Dang it! And here I was planning to become a multi-millionaire by reselling those tabards for 1 copper each! 😠
Comment by
morgath99
on 2023-12-06T21:15:39-06:00
SoD crap needs to be in another post
1
