December 2023 Trading Post Rewards - Crimson Glimmerfur, Mitzy

Ride the Final Surge to the Finish

Here’s What’s in Stock for December

This Month’s Bonus Reward

Activities





Title

Description

Travel Points





Plant Dreamseeds in the Emerald Dream



25





Participate in Superblooms

Participate in 3 Superbloom events in the Emerald Dream.

25





Earn Reputation with the Dream Wardens



100





Complete Dragonriding Courses in the Emerald Dream

Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper in the Emerald Dream.

50





Complete Dragonriding Challenge Courses in the Emerald Dream.

Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper in the Emerald Dream.

50





Complete Reverse Dragonriding Courses in the Emerald Dream

Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper in the Emerald Dream.

50





Obtain Flightstones



100





Upgrade Items Using Flightstones



100









Title

Description

Travel Points





Slay Doomwalker

Kill Doomwalker in Tanaris.

100





Participate in Korrak's Revenge

Participate in the Korrak's Revenge battleground.

100









Title

Description

Travel Points





Complete Target: Turtle

Complete the quest Target: Turtle on Darkmoon Faire Island.

50





Eat a Corn-Breaded Sausage After Your Ride

Ride the Darkmoon carousel or roller-coaster, then eat a corn-breaded sausage.

25









Title

Description

Travel Points





Attend the Festival

Attend the Wanderer's Festival at Turtle Beach in Krasarang Wilds.

100





Launch a Lantern and Read "Waiting for the Turtle"

Launch a lantern and read "Waiting for the Turtle" at the Wanderer's Festival in Krasarang Wilds.

75









Title

Description

Travel Points





Attend the Festival

Attend the Wanderer's Festival at Turtle Beach in Krasarang Wilds.

100





Launch a Lantern and Read "Waiting for the Turtle"

Launch a lantern and read "Waiting for the Turtle" at the Wanderer's Festival in Krasarang Wilds.

75









Title

Description

Travel Points





Kill 3 Festive Bosses

Kill three bosses.

50





Kill 6 Festive Bosses

Kill six bosses.

50





Kill 9 Festive Bosses

Kill nine bosses.

50





Obtain a Finely-Tailored Holiday Hat

Obtain a Finely-Tailored Holiday Hat

50





Gain Chillin'

Gain Chillin' from Coldrage's Cooler.

25





Dance Around the Tree While Dressed for the Occasion

Dance with another player near the festive tree while wearing Winter Garb.

50





Slay The Abominable Greench (Twice, To Be Sure)

Kill The Abominable Greench the Hillsbrad Foothills. Twice.

50





Play with your Winter Veil Gift

Gain 100 stacks total playing with your new toy or someone else's.

200









Title

Description

Travel Points





Defeat Northrend Master Tamers with a Little Helper

Use at least one Little Helper to defeat all Northrend Master Tamers.

75









Title

Description

Travel Points





Launch Red and Blue Fireworks in Capital Cities

Launch 10 Red or Blue Fireworks in Stormwind or Orgrimmar while the fireworks celebrations are happening.

100









Title

Description

Travel Points





Complete Alterac Valley Battlegrounds



100





Kill Enemies in the Cold

Slay 30 enemies.

50





Slay Players in The Emerald Dream



100





Loot Rousing Ire



100









Title

Description

Travel Points





Catch a Winter Pet

Catch one of the wintery pets.

50





Defeat Dream Pets

Defeat 5 pets found in the Emerald Dream.

50









Title

Description

Travel Points





Fish Up Items at Iskarra Tuskarr Fishing Holes



50





Complete Weekly Gathering Quests

Speak to a profession trainer in the Artisan's Market in Valdrakken.

100





Recraft Equipment

Use a crafting profession to recraft equipment at a crafting bench.

50









Title

Description

Travel Points





Defeat the Lich King

Kill the Lich King in the Icecrown Citadel.

50









Title

Description

Travel Points





Complete Quests in Northrend



100









Title

Description

Travel Points





Shiver at Ragnaros

Emote /cold at Ragnaros in the Molten Core.

25





Be Resurrected



25





Have a Snowball Fight

Hit other players with snowballs, or get hit by theirs! Snowballs can be purchased from Smokeywood Pastures vendors in capital cities.

25





How it Works

Get Tender Every Month

The Traveler's Log

Freeze an Item

What a Tender Moment

New class armor sets and weapon sets are available for the Evoker, Hunter, Mage, and Shaman in this month’s Trading Post* offerings. This month’s signature item—Buttercup the baby moose pet.Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.This month, new activities are available to help players catch up on their activity bar. These events will begin one week before the end of the month.Head, Shoulder Waist450 Trader's TenderSaber of the Silver Hoarder (1-Hand Sword), Flames of the Silver Hoarder (Off Hand), Flight of the Silver Hoarder (Staff)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder Waist450 Trader's TenderHornstrider’s Serrator (Polearm), Hornstrider’s Warrior’s Pride (Bow), Hornstrider’s Harpooner (Gun)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder Waist450 Trader's TenderBattlemaster’s Shard (Staff), Battle Magister’s Scimitar (1-Hand Sword), Battle Magister’s Scepter (Off Hand)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder Waist450 Trader's TenderSafeguard of Krag’wa’s Executor (Shield), Talons of Krag’wa’s Executor (Fist Weapon), Hatchet of Krag’wa’s Executor (1-Hand Axe)500 Trader's TenderMount600 Trader's TenderPet600 Trader's TenderPet750 Trader's TenderHead and Cloak100 Trader's TenderHead and Cloak100 Trader's TenderTabard100 Trader's TenderHand100 Trader's TenderHead and Cloak100 Trader's TenderHead and Cloak100 Trader's TenderHand100 Trader's TenderLegs100 Trader's TenderFeet50 Trader's TenderLegs100 Trader's TenderChest, Cloak, Shield550 Trader's TenderHead225 Trader's TenderChest200 Trader's TenderHead200 Trader's TenderCloak50 Trader's Tender2-Hand Sword225 Trader's Tender1-Hand Mace400 Trader's Tender1-Hand Sword600 Trader's Tender1-Hand Axe200 Trader's Tender1-Hand Mace200 Trader's TenderWand150 Trader's Tender1-Hand Mace50 Trader's Tender1-Hand Sword50 Trader's TenderComplete activities to fill the bar at the top of thefound in theand you’ll receive this month’s bonus reward— Buttercup the baby moose pet.(December 1 - December 6)(December 3 - December 9)(December 7)(December 12 - December 18)(December 16 - December 31)(December 19 - December 25)(December 31)At the first of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.As a way of saying “Thank you” to the community for continuing to play World of Warcraft with us, we are awarding a bonus 500 Trader’s Tender to players who purchase Dragonflight and add it to their account†. This bonus Trader’s Tender will also be rewarded retroactively to players who have already purchased Dragonflight. Players can collect this bonus Trader’s Tender from their Collector’s Cache.Learn more about the Trading Post in our previously published news post on the official site.