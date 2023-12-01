December 1st Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup

Latest Class Tuning Changes and Process : Check out the latest class tuning adjustments and some details on the process behind these changes.

Rares in Zaralek Caverns and Forbidden Reach : Recent changes were made to the rares in Zaralak Caverns and the Forbidden Reach. The reason for these changes was shared, and other adjustments are being discussed.

Legendary 2-Handed Axe, Fyr'Alath the Dream Render : Details on how to earn Fyr'Alath the Dream Render were posted, along with details to increase the chances of getting it.

Seeds of Renewal PTR Update : Check out the latest details for this PTR, including a first look at the new area of Bel'ameth.

Rated PvP Gear Changes : Some changes are being made to Rated PvP gear, affecting how this gear will work in PvE content.

Accessibility Adjustments: Some adjustments are being looked into to help make the game more accessible.

Season of Discovery PvP Rank Cap : With the initial max level of 25, the PvP rank will be capped at 3.

Classic Era PvP Changes: Starting next week, PvP ranks will no longer decay.

