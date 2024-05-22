Deathstalker Rogue Hero Talent Tree Now on Wowhead - Now Available for Testing on Alpha

I know it says it's only for sub and assassination but it's showing tooltips for outlaw as well o.o
This feels pretty uninspired, but honestly wouldn't be surprised if it feels pretty decent on the gameplay.
A lot like the fatebound tree, this is pretty much free damage without really having to play around anything as long as you're doing the things you're supposed to be doing anyway: open from stealth and slam 5+ point finishers. It's pretty hard to dislike something so straightforward.
Assassination has many talents for spending stealth using Garrote . What do the developers decide? Make the mechanics work around Ambush.Do these people play their game?
Well, if you want Assassination to start with Ambush instead of Garrote, rework these talents:- Improved Garrote- Shrouded Suffocation- Iron Wire- Indiscriminate carnageObviously this is sarcasm.They have simply screwed up. They will correct it. Assassination SHOULD NOT open with ambush with more than 4 talents destined to open with Garrote.It feels like they asked the least appropriate person to make this tree quickly because they didn't have anyone to do it in an inspired and correct way.
Yeah well this is ^&*! looks like I'm playing mage next xpan after 8 years, was a good run.