Datamining Nasz'uro Legendary Drop Rates - Secret Drop Rate Buff

ok
Looking forward to getting this next expac I guess for a cosmetic unlock, since that's all it will be good for then.
Nice for fated and achievment hunters.
Better late than never I guess?TBH legendaries have lost all meaning nowadays anyway so whats the point.
I got mine at the 15th hc kill post blp implementation with patch 10.2 just a few weeks away. Tbh at this point i no longer cared,.i just wanted it for the mog
I feel like the fact that this all had to be datamined is living proof that this legendary system is an absolute disaster.I think Legion's system was infinitely worse, make no mistake, but this isn't good.
Yeah... Thanks a lot. several months to late. But hey at least when I can solo the raid in the future this might save some time for me to finally get that stupid thing for the Xmog.
It's likely that this and the axe will get boosted for S4 like they did in SL Fated raids, only real value at this point other than transmog.
What's the relevance of Season 4?
This really just drives home the point that WoW needs something like FF14's bad luck protection.(Every clear you get totems, and you trade them in for the loot you wanted but didn't get)It allows for luck, but also determinism, and within a few weeks you'll have the gear you wanted.Assuming the worst case scenario where you get exactly zero drops, you'll still have full BIS in 16 weeks, guaranteed. Gameplay and player enjoyment > following Everquest's model from 1999... for some reason
If those are the drop rates for season 4 they're still insanely bad unless you can run abberus every week. Even then... 40... weeks? 40? lol. Rewards designer needs guidance. Someone at Blizz help them.
a legendary item should require time, dedication and prowess in that class... it shouldn't be luck based :/
"...guaranteed drop rate on your 41st Heroic+ Sarkareth kill..."So you can have bad luck for 40 kills and nobody thinks this is concerning?
This lego system is so bad its almost cringe
Skip season 4. These devs don't care about your time.