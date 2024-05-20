Datamining Indicates Early Level 70 Scaling Nerfed in MoP Remix

roll back peoples cloaks who did frog farming
Roll back the frog nerf would be easier at this point.
So any upgrades between ilvl 237 and 344 are useless because mobs just get stronger?
I get them scaling things back but there is still things clearly not scaled. Perfect example is Durumu The Forgotten's ice/frost beam in LFR it one shots anyone lvl 60+ who steps in it for one tick of damage.
what does this mean exactly? will my character be stronger if I lower my item level by not wearing rings/neck which give less stats?
You don't need to roll back the frog farming, you just need to make it unnecessary.Chop three digits off the upgrade cost of gear. Or change the scaling so that 90% of player power comes from hitting level 70 and only 10% comes from upgrades. The people who spent 20 hours grinding frogs can reach max power a couple days earlier and the rest of us don't have to waste our time on a pointless menial grind.Frankly a rollback is pointless because the problem isn't that people were able to get ahead on progression, it's that the progression path is completely broken and grinding frogs was the only way to get around it. A rollback doesn't fix the actual problem, and fixing the problem should (hopefully) make a rollback moot.
at 70 bonus xp should change to bonus bronze, while raid let you stack it. The amount of bronze is way to low.
This isnt even a fix... Its a.... failure
Truly trying to figure out how this fixes anything. Sometimes I wonder if they even know what they're doing.