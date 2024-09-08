Datamined Trading Post Rewards for Winter 2024 - Sylvanas Armor, Purple Murloc Snugglesuit, Faction Earmuffs

I was sure they were going to sell the Sylvanas set the way they did in D4, so seeing it be a Trading Post reward is actually really nice. WP, Blizz.
Now those are insanely well made mogs and weapons! I don't know what Blizzard done but they really ate at everything in TWW!
These mask-hood combos are really cool :V
These masked hoods are $%^&* sick.... I need all of them.
Ooo much better stuff than this month's.
Sylvanas set? Count me in.
I hope they start giving us more tender each month because the only good rewards are 850 tender, nearly all of what you can earn in a month. Meaning you aren't buying anything else if you get the ensembles.
those masked headgear are perfect for faceless / rogue type mogs omg
This stuff goes hard. The design of the cape is way better than the other over-the-shoulder capes. Hoods look awesome. The sets are cool af, and the individual pieces are going to open up so many transmog options. Huge win Blizz.
Give us more tendies Blizzard :(
But where are my Blue/Azure Treads of the Kalu'ak?We got all the colors except the one I need!
I hope so much they do a dark purple version of that amazing masked hood.
Damn... I need more tendies.And Bluedoo. I definietely need Bluedoo.
Glad the Sylvanas set is coming. Can't wait to show off my male dark iron dwarfs gut. Also looks like the trader's post is gonna have a whole sailor moon section. Interesting
I do find it very odd that Blizzard is neither increasing the Tenders per month that we gain, nor are they willing to sell them for $$$, even if it's under a more limited amount, say, you can't buy more than 1.000 tenders per month for 10 extra bucks, OR pay 5 USD more for the sub and get 1.000 more extra grindable tenders......strange indeed, especially seeing the posts having sometimes 5-7k of tenders every month, and at worst times, at least 3k worth of stuff, but you only get 1k :|
At first I thought the Sylvanas set would be the only thing worth grabbing. Then I saw the INFINITELY superior Lo'Gosh set. Step aside, screaming woman. My remaining tenders (after all the other nice things this time around) will go towards the better mog.
Ugh gotta wait until December for acquiring Sylvanas set Think I’ve waited long enough 🤣
Increase tenders a month. 1000* a month is so bad.
The Lo'Gosh armor and weapon look really good.Sylvanas-Set looks derpy on male models, but that was to be exptected.Finally something I really look forward to get from the trading post - up until now it was kinda ... meh. Sitting on more than 19k tender here - I hope there will be more things, that will get me to spent them.Not bad, mind you and many people got things that they were looking forward to, but it felt kinda "here is xy as recolor ab, oh and next month you get colour ef ... isn't that amazing?"Just for me ... it felt ... cheap