Datamined Mythic+ Tuning Hotfixes on the 9/24 Weekly Reset

hotfix for necrotic wake 3rd boss? abomination hook, resto shaman hero talent totem, and dead bodys
What does "no longer has variance (was 0.01)" means?
Master machinists may be the worst boss this season IMO.
Too little, too late as usual. These Blizzard devs are completely incompetent and out of touch. M+ needs massive across the board nerfs, we are talking about 50%+ damage nerfs, no less...
YESSSSSS
sure dont fix the endless overlaps, theyre fine
I don't think i ever had an experience as bad with m+ as i had this weak. Doing +9 with pugs feels nearly impossible except a few dungeons, while in any lower keystone level the reward is worthless. Finding people for a +6 is nearly impossible.
Great nerfs. Those 2 dungeons really needed them. But more bugs need to be cleaned up. I think of the 2nd boss on CoT with a lot of 1 shotting bugged mecanics.
Would be super lame if Warriors can no longer spell reflect to clear Erudax tentacles.
No changes about the last tentacle spamming Slam?
Okay but Twilight Warlock only applying one heal absorb at a time instead of two is HUGE! As a healer, thank you Blizz for changing this! The trash between the second and third boss of Grim Batol is a nightmare as a PUG healer.
What the hell is a variance?