Datamined Deathstalker Rogue Hero Talents in The War Within Alpha - Still Unavailable for Testing

Sorry guys, they had to rework druid, warlock and mage again. Just no time for the other classes.Your testing will have to wait.
Wair so subtlety and assassination get no forced "when leaving stealth", unlike the fatebound tree so it is just outlaw the rogue dev hates.
Totemic is missing from the Hero Talents article
Hmmm so after reading through these regardless of order these could end up I can't say I'm necessarily jumping out of my seat with excitement. Seems pretty uninspired for what a "deathstalker" could be.
I hope Hunters don't get any updates for another two expansion, they cry more than anyone else yet have the most players in the world.
Just hope your stealth doesnt break early.
Dealing "plague" damage would only be interesting if it had a cool visual effect or the numbers were, idk, another color maybe?