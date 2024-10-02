Datamined Class and Spell Changes on the Patch 11.0.5 PTR - Druid Buffs, Warrior Nerfs

Why the hell did they nerf warrior again wtf did we do were already underpreforming from the last nerf
Ofcourse some more warrior nerfs..
Btw before anyone says fury got buffed, the nerfs to slayer hero tree mean we lose more than we gain with the raging blow and bloodthirst buffs (when playing RA which we will still play)
Look. I play arms, so I am a warrior player, the first 2 nerfs to fury I could justify, the 3rd I was iffy about. Now? Come on this is getting silly. Why is mage still a thing but warrior gets !@#$ on like this?
mages better enjoy those buffs because they're going to get pretty hard thanks to mythics dps charts coming in. fire and arcane are looking too good to avoid getting the bat.
After playing the beta was stuck between 2 choices, Fury and Enhancement... god I am glad I chose Enhancement.
Blanket 20% prot paladin buffs only proves that blizzard balances around trying to get people to reroll and sub for as long as possible before quitting the game. No reason they’d wait 4-5 weeks to just realize that prot pal was under performing. We’re all purposefully getting served crap.