This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.5
Beta
Darkmoon Sigils & Cards Explained - Season 1 Weapon Embellishments
Live
Posted
1 hr 52 min ago
by
Taeznak
If you're planning to craft a weapon early in Season 1, you've likely run across the new Darkmoon Sigil embellishments. Our class writer, Taeznak, breaks down each card and sigils effects to learn how to get the most out of each Darkmoon embellishment when crafting a weapon in Season 1.
The War Within Inscription Guide Best Crafted Gear & Embellishments for All Classes
Darkmoon Sigils & Crafting
Darkmoon sigils have received a complete overhaul in the War Within. In Dragonflight, sigils were used to alter the shuffling of your Darkmoon Deck trinkets. In the War Within, scribes with at least 1 point in a Darkmoon Sigil specialization will be able to convert that specialization's Darkmoon Deck into an embellishment which can be applied to weapons and off-hands.
Crafting sigils requires and consumes the Darkmoon Deck in order to craft the sigil embellishment. Simply add the Darkmoon Sigil to the embellishment optional reagent while crafting to obtain the effect on your crafted weapon or off-hand.
Breakdown of Each Deck's Effects
In order to understand whether it's worth farming or buying Darkmoon decks or sigils, we need to examine the procs of each of the trinkets as they're direct copies for the sigils.
Darkmoon Sigil: Vivacity
The Facts
Darkmoon Sigil: Vivacity
provides a stat buff to the player depending on what school of damage or healing was utilized to trigger its effect, so let us get into all the buffs, and what they do.
Spell School
Corresponding Buff
Stats
Fire
Evolution of Impact
*
Haste & Speed
Shadow
Vivacity of Shadow
Haste & Avoidance
Nature
Vivacity of Nature
Critical Strike & Speed
Frost
Vivacity of Frost
Critical Strike & Avoidance
Holy
Vivacity of Light
Mastery & Speed
Arcane
Vivacity of Arcane
Mastery & Speed**
Physical
Vivacity of Force
Versatility & Speed
Multi-School
Vivacity of the Faire
Versatility & Avoidance
* They appear to have given this buff the wrong name, at least compared to the rest, but that is the buff fire damage applies.
** Arcane tooltip notes it should give Avoidance, but the buff gives speed as of the time of writing.
All of these buffs are independent of one another, meaning you can have as few, or as many as you can trigger up at once! This makes this effect incredibly potent for specializations that commonly deal damage with multiple different schools (though not multischool such as Frostfire! That'll trigger
Vivacity of the Faire
.). What makes this a little bit special compared to most effects is it can trigger from other proc effects, meaning items like
Ara-Kara Sacbrood
can trigger
Vivacity of Nature
for you.
My Opinion
Vivacity is easily the most interesting of all 4 of the new Darkmoon Deck effects. Before the proc rate was nerfed from 20rppm down to 2rppm it was looking to be something that players really thought about, tried to optimize their gear, enchants, and other effects to proc as many of these buffs as possible. Making this effect something you could build around which made this effect pretty engaging. But, with its new proc rate, you just can't do that anymore. Would have much rather seen the stat value nerfed rather than its proc rate, but, what's done is done. With that said, this embellishment often doesn't quite compete with other options considering the weapon item level loss it incurs.
Verdict - Mediocre
Darkmoon Sigil: Symbiosis
The Facts
Darkmoon Sigil: Symbiosis
provides an incredibly simple effect, pay the price of 1% of your maximum health every 10 seconds to receive a stacking versatility buff,
Symbiosis
. What makes this effect interesting though is that it is a Nerubian embellishment due to its kiss/curse effect. This allows
Writhing Armor Banding
to double the versatility it provides, at the cost of now taking 2% of your health every 10 seconds. Is the extra versatility worth 2% of your health every 10 seconds? That's for you to decide.
My Opinion
When looking at kiss/curse effects like this one, it is very important to take into account which scenarios you will be in while using it. While any specialization with some decent passive self-healing isn't likely to notice the curse portion of this effect, those without passive self-healing are. This makes this effect particularly tricky to recommend, as it's very dependent on what you will be doing with it. I generally can't see this being used with current tuning when you could just use Ascension instead, outside of some scenarios where the 50s ramp-up time works significantly better than the 80s ramp-up time of Ascension, or for specializations that prefer versatility.
Verdict - Good
Darkmoon Sigil: Radiance
The Facts
Darkmoon Sigil: Radiance
just requires you to deal as much damage as possible to the enemy in 15 seconds, with a target of ~1.9 million damage. The closer you get to this, the more of your highest secondary stat it will give. If you exceed the target value before the debuff expires, it will instead instantly provide you the maximum possible value without you having to wait out the 15 seconds.
Darkmoon Sigil: Radiance
seems woefully under-tuned, capping out at 782 of your highest secondary stat, with a proc rate of ~2 procs per minute, and a duration of 15s means this will on average provide less than half the stat of Symbiosis or Ascension.
My Opinion
The 1.9 million damage target might be a bit steep early on but, the more gear you get the easier this will be to hit. With that said, the embellishment is not good even if you do get the maximum value every time, and should likely be avoided entirely.
Verdict - Not worth considering
Darkmoon Sigil: Ascension
The Facts
Darkmoon Sigil: Ascension
is very similar to
Darkmoon Sigil: Symbiosis
, without the curse effect. There are 2 major differences between this and Symbiosis though, the first one being this stacks a bit faster, at 8 seconds per stack but, requires twice as many stacks to maximize the effect. The second major difference is in what stat it gives, while Symbiosis was only versatility, Ascension rolls the dice every 8 seconds and gives you a random secondary stat. Every time this triggers, no matter if it provides you a different stat or not, you gain a stack. This leads to a total ramp-up time of 80 seconds from combat start, to maximum buff effect. This Sigil is considered a Nerubian embellishment and can be doubled by
Writhing Armor Banding
. Without any curse effects to speak of this can be a significantly safer option than Symbiosis while still being a potent effect.
My Opinion
This sigil has the potential to be one of the best embellishments for most specializations in Raid, though for Mythic+ this embellishment is incredibly hard to recommend. There is a small window to re-enter combat before you would lose all your stacks, but it is something that will drop very frequently in Mythic+ so do make sure that's considered if you take this embellishment.
Verdict - Very good in Raid, mediocre in Mythic+
Final Words
Each of these Darkmoon Decks provides a unique effect, a few of which are entirely new concepts for the game, such as increasing a buff with the amount of damage you deal or giving you different buffs for each different school of damage you deal.
However, I do find it odd that only half of them are considered Nerubian embellishments, as this would make Radiance, or Vivacity just blatantly better for specializations that can utilize them on both weapon slots due to the stat doubling effects that
Writhing Armor Banding
would provide. That doesn't make them any less interesting though, as all of these effects have their own unique strengths and weaknesses that can let them shine (except Radiance ironically enough.)
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News