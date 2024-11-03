Darkmoon Faire Returns in the War Within - Profession Quests & XP/Rep Buff Stacking with Anniversary

Does the darkmoon buff also stack with the hallow's end buff?
It does, I'm turning in my chests for ravenholdt reputation right now and I get 105 rep which is 40% over the regular rep iirc.
While the quests still say they award +2 skill in the quest dialog I got +3 on multiple professions.Not sure if it's catchup or a bug.
Does dark moon Faire buff buff havoc dh dps?
The Grim Visage rep buff (Horde version) from Hallow's end DOES NOT stack with the Whee! nor the Darkmoon Top Hat rep buffs. Along with the 20th anniversary 20% buffs, I'm only getting 30% rep increase total instead of 40% on my Horde character. Could be a bug because the Darkmoon buffs DO stack with the Unburdened buff (Alliance version) from Hallow's End since I was getting the full 40% on my Alliance character.
contrary to what is suggested in this post, wearing the top hat does not stack with the carousel/roller coaster. getting one buff cancels out the other. if you have the top hat on and get on the carousel the whee buff will cancel out the top hat buff. if you have the whee buff and put on the top hat the top hat will cancel out the whee! buff. also, all you need to get the whee! buff is to get a ticket book from the panderen at the entrance, open it, and get on the carousel or the roller coaster. you do not need to wear a top hat first.