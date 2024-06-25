Darkflame Cleft - The War Within Dungeon Preview

Ol' Waxbeard summons endless waves of kobolds and deadly minecarts. He marks priority targets for his allies withor spurs Wick into atowards a distant player, devastating players and kobolds alike in his path.

Occasionally, while casting, the kobolds sneakily roll a dynamite cart onto the nearby tracks. If it is not destroyed, it will explode inflicting 35 Fire damage to all players and an additional 50 Fire Damage every 1 sec for 20 sec. (Challenge)

Menial Laborers : Menial Laborers will attack random nearby players when they enter the fray.

Waxbeard calls his loyal followers into battle on foot or by minecart. Minecarts knock back and inflict 40 Physical damage to anything hit and killing Menial Laborers.The Menial Laborers that swarm into battle are equipped with

Ol' Waxbeard pierces their current target's armor with their pickaxe, inflicting 322699 Physical damage and increases Physical damage taken by 25 % for the next 6 sec.

Waxbeard's charge reverberates through the cave, dropping boulders above each player after a short delay. Boulders inflict 25 Nature damage to anything hit.Fatal to Menial Laborers.

Control incoming kobolds and lure them into danger to prevent your party from being overwhelmed by too many stacks ofOl' Waxbeard's, the resulting, and the minecarts zipping around all instantly kill other kobolds.

Living flame hungers for fuel. Blazikon burns eternal in Darkflame Cleft, simmering with malice and rage. Loyal kobold attendants worship here, for his incendiary realm is surrounded by dire darkness. Fanatic kobolds would gladly this monstrosity's hunger by sacrificing... you.

Wicklighter Barrage :

The flames of Wicklighter Barrage ignite candles. Blazikon targets players and unleashes a barrage of flames, inflicting 96328 Fire damage to players within 6 yards of the impact.The flames of Wicklighter Barrage ignite candles.

Incite Flames : Blazikon stokes the flames of all lit candles, creating patches of flame in the arena. Flame patches inflict 86695 Fire damage every 1 sec to players standing in the area.

Extinguishing Gust :

Tornadoes extinguish candles they touch. Blazikon targets players and summons tornadoes to chase them. Tornados that reach players inflict 72246 Nature damage and stun them for 5 sec .Tornadoes extinguish candles they touch.

Enkindling Inferno :

Dousing Breath : Blazikon summons strong winds, inflicting 120433 Nature damage to all players and extinguishing all candles. (Heroic, Normal)

Blazing Storms: Blazikon invokes the power of flames when no players are in melee combat, inflicting 144492 Fire damage to all players. (Challenge, Heroic, Normal)

The Candle King

Candle King was the tyrannical ruler of a kobold kingdom. His subjects toiled in his mines until an outlander from afar stole his crown and deposed him. Now he's fled deeper within Darkflame Cleft, seething with rage and threatening to return. Snuff his flame once and for all.